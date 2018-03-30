Wells Fargo (WFC) Shares Sold by Seaward Management Limited Partnership

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 439.9% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 20,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 555,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Wells Fargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.04 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wells Fargo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.78 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.41. 17,706,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,407,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $251,106.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Wells Fargo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

Wells Fargo announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

