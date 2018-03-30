Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB) Receives $29.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SELB shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of SELB stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 242,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,157. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -3.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.32). Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 110.64% and a negative net margin of 31,556.04%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 81,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 138,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 82,665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 827.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company using its synthetic vaccine particle (SVP) technology to discover and develop targeted therapies that are designed to modulate the immune system to treat rare and serious diseases. The Company is engaged in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases.

