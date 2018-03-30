Selfkey Market Cap Reaches $13.26 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $13.26 million and $73,674.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, RightBTC, Kucoin and Gatecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002737 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00737395 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014994 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00147027 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032788 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,912,280,879 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, OKEx, Gatecoin, Kucoin, RightBTC and Tidex. It is not possible to purchase Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

