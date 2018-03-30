SelfSell (SSC) One Day Volume Hits $544,284.00

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, SelfSell has traded 18% lower against the dollar. SelfSell has a total market cap of $0.00 and $544,284.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SelfSell alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002751 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00740314 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016148 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014324 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00034644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00151753 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00033300 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not presently possible to purchase SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.