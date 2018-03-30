SenesTech (SNES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 190.41% and a negative net margin of 14,473.40%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

SenesTech stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SenesTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised SenesTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on SenesTech from $3.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc is a United States-based biotechnology platform and research company. The Company is engaged in developing a technology for managing animal populations by fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a fertility control product candidate. ContraPest’s technology and approach targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes.

