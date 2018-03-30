Senior plc (SNR) Receives GBX 286.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 286.56 ($3.96).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNR. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Senior from GBX 310 ($4.28) to GBX 336 ($4.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.94) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.63) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.59) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.87) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of SNR stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 297.60 ($4.11). The company had a trading volume of 367,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,270.00 and a PE ratio of 2,976.00. Senior has a one year low of GBX 199.20 ($2.75) and a one year high of GBX 310.40 ($4.29).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Senior’s previous dividend of $2.05. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd.

In other Senior news, insider Ian King purchased 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £100,089 ($138,282.67).

About Senior

Senior plc is a holding company. The Company is an engineering solutions provider. The Company designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle and energy markets. It operates in two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics.

