Sensient Technologies (SXT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient employ advanced technologies to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. Sensient uses advanced proprietary technologies to produce a broad range of innovative products. Sensient is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of flavor and fragrance systems for the food, beverage, personal care and household-products industries. Sensient is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of colors for businesses worldwide. Sensient provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients, such as colors, flavors and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SXT. TheStreet lowered Sensient Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Gabelli raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Off Wall Street began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

NYSE:SXT opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,997.87, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $65.60 and a 1-year high of $84.98.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $328.87 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.58%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Hank Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $143,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.10 per share, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 792.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. The Company uses technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals.

