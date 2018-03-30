Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $7.31

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 148300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.36, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.28.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.46% and a negative net margin of 278.44%. equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,625,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,483,000 after purchasing an additional 732,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 911,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 298,300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,308,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,396,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $7.31” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/seres-therapeutics-mcrb-reaches-new-12-month-high-and-low-at-7-31.html.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc is a microbiome therapeutics platform company. The Company is engaged in developing a class of biological drugs, which is referred as Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics. The Company’s drugs are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The Company is focused on implementing its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome.

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.