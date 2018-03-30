ServiceNow (NOW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/19/2018 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $194.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/16/2018 – ServiceNow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2018 – ServiceNow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2018 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Argus to $201.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – ServiceNow had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/1/2018 – ServiceNow was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2018 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $158.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2018 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Argus to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2018 – ServiceNow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe NOW is poised to execute against a massive digital transformation opportunity, with the majority of its $62bn TAM from newer, less penetrated markets. Our analysis suggests that even if NOW penetrates its Emerging Solutions markets less than half as quickly as it penetrated the ITSM market, the company can exceed its $4bn revenue target by 2020. We believe net-new ACV mix shifting towards Emerging Solutions increases the likelihood of achieving sufficient penetration beyond core ITSM. This is further evidenced by a building presence of emerging products within the top 20 deals in a quarter. As the figure below depicts, ITBM, GRC, and Analytics had the strongest y/y growth in presence among the largest deals booked. A lower-sloped trend indicates stronger momentum for a respective product. See our recent earnings note, NOW: 4Q17 – NOW More Than Ever.””

2/2/2018 – ServiceNow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2018 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – ServiceNow had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

2/1/2018 – ServiceNow had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $158.00.

2/1/2018 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $133.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – ServiceNow had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

2/1/2018 – ServiceNow had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

2/1/2018 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – ServiceNow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2018 – ServiceNow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $168.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/1/2018 – ServiceNow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

1/30/2018 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2018 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.45. 2,261,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,493. The stock has a market cap of $28,904.11, a PE ratio of -157.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $84.03 and a 1-year high of $176.56.

Get ServiceNow Inc alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $546.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.74 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $246,234.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,079.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total value of $13,537,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,488,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,308 shares of company stock worth $73,834,398 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.5% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 66,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,026,000 after buying an additional 65,240 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16,365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 4,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period.

ServiceNow, Inc is provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage and automate services for global enterprises. The Company offers a set of cloud-based services that automate workflow within and between departments in an enterprise. It provides workflow solutions, and focuses on service management for customer support, human resources, security operations and other enterprise departments.

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.