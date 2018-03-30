ShadowCash (SDC) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

ShadowCash (CURRENCY:SDC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One ShadowCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001729 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and YoBit. During the last seven days, ShadowCash has traded flat against the US dollar. ShadowCash has a market capitalization of $813,131.00 and $0.00 worth of ShadowCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ShadowCash

ShadowCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. ShadowCash’s total supply is 6,695,133 coins. ShadowCash’s official message board is talk.shadowproject.io. ShadowCash’s official website is shadowproject.io. ShadowCash’s official Twitter account is @SDCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ShadowCash is /r/shadowcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Specification – Block Time: 60 seconds – Difficulty Re-target: every block – Nominal Stake Interest: 2% annually – Min Transaction Fee: 0.0001 SDC – Confirmations: 10 – Maturity: 500 – Min Stake Age: 8 hours – no max age – P2P Port: 51737 – RPC Port: 51736 “

ShadowCash Coin Trading

ShadowCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase ShadowCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShadowCash must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShadowCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

