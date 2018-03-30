Shentel (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shentel (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial set a $50.00 target price on shares of Shentel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shentel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shentel from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Shentel alerts:

Shentel stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 199,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. Shentel has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,775.55, a P/E ratio of 137.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Shentel (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Shentel had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $151.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. analysts predict that Shentel will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $367,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ken L. Burch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 441,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,070 shares of company stock valued at $769,859. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shentel in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Shentel in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Shentel in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Shentel in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Shentel in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Shentel (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded at BidaskClub” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/shenandoah-telecommunications-shen-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-buy-updated.html.

Shentel Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Shentel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shentel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.