Shire PLC (SHPG) Stake Lessened by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Shire were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHPG. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Shire by 18,894.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 127,537,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,354,000 after buying an additional 126,865,607 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Shire by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,342,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,351,000 after buying an additional 886,572 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in Shire by 9,043.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 524,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,366,000 after buying an additional 518,800 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shire by 26,182.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 474,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,649,000 after buying an additional 472,592 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Shire by 35.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,740,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,613,000 after buying an additional 454,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHPG opened at $149.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $39,093.61, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. Shire PLC has a 1 year low of $123.73 and a 1 year high of $192.15.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. Shire had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. equities analysts predict that Shire PLC will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8937 per share. This is an increase from Shire’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Shire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $225.00 target price on shares of Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $192.00 price target on shares of Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price target on shares of Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

About Shire

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

