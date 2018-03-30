Shire (SHP) Given a GBX 4,400 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Shire (LON:SHP) has been assigned a GBX 4,400 ($60.79) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHP. Liberum Capital cut shares of Shire to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($58.03) to GBX 4,100 ($56.65) in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($75.99) price target on shares of Shire in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Shire from GBX 7,500 ($103.62) to GBX 8,000 ($110.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,650 ($64.24).

Shares of Shire stock opened at GBX 3,570.50 ($49.33) on Wednesday. Shire has a 52 week low of GBX 2,940.50 ($40.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,021 ($69.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $29,140.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,462.41.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

