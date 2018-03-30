Shire (SHP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shire (LON:SHP) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a GBX 4,250 ($58.72) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Shire from GBX 5,000 ($69.08) to GBX 4,500 ($62.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Shire from GBX 4,500 ($62.17) to GBX 4,000 ($55.26) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Shire in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shire from GBX 5,700 ($78.75) to GBX 4,700 ($64.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shire has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,650 ($64.24).

LON SHP traded up GBX 70.50 ($0.97) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,570.50 ($49.33). 7,184,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,000. Shire has a 12 month low of GBX 2,940.50 ($40.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,021 ($69.37). The company has a market capitalization of $29,140.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,462.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.46 ($0.30) per share. This is a boost from Shire’s previous dividend of $3.85. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

