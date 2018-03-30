BNP Paribas Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Shire (SHP)

BNP Paribas restated their outperform rating on shares of Shire (LON:SHP) in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas currently has a GBX 4,700 ($64.94) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHP. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($55.26) target price on shares of Shire in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shire from GBX 5,700 ($78.75) to GBX 4,700 ($64.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($103.62) target price on shares of Shire in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($55.26) target price on shares of Shire in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,650 ($64.24).

Shares of Shire stock traded up GBX 70.50 ($0.97) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,570.50 ($49.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,184,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,000. Shire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,940.50 ($40.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,021 ($69.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $29,140.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,462.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.46 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Shire’s previous dividend of $3.85.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

