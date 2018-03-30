Shire (SHPG) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Shire earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.455625850345 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHPG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price target on shares of Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $225.00 price target on shares of Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $192.00 price target on shares of Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Shire from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Shire from $201.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

Shares of Shire stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.39. 1,952,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $45,318.50, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. Shire has a 1-year low of $123.73 and a 1-year high of $192.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.12. Shire had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Shire will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.8937 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Shire’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. Shire’s dividend payout ratio is 6.93%.

About Shire

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

