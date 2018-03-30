Shire’s (SHP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Shire (LON:SHP) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,000 ($55.26) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Shire from GBX 8,000 ($110.53) to GBX 7,500 ($103.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($78.75) price target on shares of Shire in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($64.94) target price on shares of Shire in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shire presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,650 ($64.24).

Get Shire alerts:

Shire stock traded up GBX 70.50 ($0.97) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,570.50 ($49.33). 7,184,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,000. The company has a market cap of $29,140.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,462.41. Shire has a 12-month low of GBX 2,940.50 ($40.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,021 ($69.37).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.46 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Shire’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/shires-shp-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-liberum-capital.html.

About Shire

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Shire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.