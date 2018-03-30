KeyCorp Comments on Shopify Inc (US)’s Q4 2019 Earnings (SHOP)

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) – KeyCorp raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Shopify Inc (US) in a report issued on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst M. Garg now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Shopify Inc (US)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Shopify Inc (US) alerts:

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. Shopify Inc (US) had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Shopify Inc (US)’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Vetr lowered Shopify Inc (US) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.05 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shopify Inc (US) from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

NYSE SHOP traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,966,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,674. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,443.67, a PE ratio of -296.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc (US) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc (US) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc (US) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc (US) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc (US) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “KeyCorp Comments on Shopify Inc (US)’s Q4 2019 Earnings (SHOP)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/shopify-inc-us-expected-to-post-q4-2019-earnings-of-0-16-per-share-shop-updated.html.

About Shopify Inc (US)

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify Inc (US) (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Inc (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify Inc (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.