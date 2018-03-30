Shopify Inc (US) (SHOP) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.08

Media headlines about Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Shopify Inc (US) earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.5524530742834 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Shopify Inc (US) alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Vetr raised shares of Shopify Inc (US) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.51 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.63.

NYSE SHOP traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.59. 2,966,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,443.67, a P/E ratio of -296.64 and a beta of 1.16. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $67.05 and a 12-month high of $154.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. Shopify Inc (US) had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Shopify Inc (US) (SHOP) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.08” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/shopify-inc-us-shop-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-08.html.

Shopify Inc (US) Company Profile

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Inc (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify Inc (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.