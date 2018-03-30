Short Interest in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Decreases By 21.2%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,844,385 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the February 28th total of 9,954,712 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,184,728 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

URBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $39.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.04.

In other news, CEO Margaret Hayne sold 41,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,506,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,075,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $405,331.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,810,709. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $4,260,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 927,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,529,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URBN stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,912.10, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

