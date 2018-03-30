Showa Denko K.K. (SHWDY) and Stepan (SCL) Critical Comparison

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS: SHWDY) and Stepan (NYSE:SCL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Stepan pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Showa Denko K.K. does not pay a dividend. Stepan pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stepan has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Showa Denko K.K. and Stepan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Showa Denko K.K. $5.76 billion 11.09 $3.01 billion $2.01 21.22 Stepan $1.93 billion 0.97 $91.57 million $4.65 17.89

Showa Denko K.K. has higher revenue and earnings than Stepan. Stepan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Showa Denko K.K., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Showa Denko K.K. and Stepan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Showa Denko K.K. N/A N/A N/A Stepan 4.76% 15.20% 7.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Showa Denko K.K. and Stepan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Showa Denko K.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A Stepan 0 3 2 1 2.67

Stepan has a consensus price target of $35.60, indicating a potential downside of 57.20%. Given Stepan’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stepan is more favorable than Showa Denko K.K..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Stepan shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Stepan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stepan beats Showa Denko K.K. on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients. Its surfactants are also used in various applications, such as emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products; and industrial applications comprising latex systems, plastics, and composites. The Polymers segment provides polyurethane polyols that are used in the manufacture of rigid foam for thermal insulation in the construction industry, as well as a base raw material for coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers (CASE); polyester resins, including liquid and powdered resins, which are used in CASE applications; and phthalic anhydride that is used in unsaturated polyester resins, alkyd resins, and plasticizers for applications in construction materials and components of automotive, boating, and other consumer products. The Specialty Products segment offers flavors, emulsifiers, and solubilizers for use in the food, flavoring, nutritional supplement, and pharmaceutical applications. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Northfield, Illinois.

