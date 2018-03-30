Sientra (SIEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sientra from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $9.66. 142,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,934. The company has a market capitalization of $177.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -1.10. Sientra has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 107.35% and a negative net margin of 175.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Sientra will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc is a medical aesthetics company. The Company’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures, which it offers in over 190 variations of shapes, sizes and textures. The Company sells its breast implants and breast tissue expanders, or breast products to plastic surgeons.

