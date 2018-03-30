Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BSRR. BidaskClub cut Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. FIG Partners initiated coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a market-perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group set a $30.00 target price on Sierra Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $410.58, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robb Evans bought 1,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,712. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,730 shares of company stock worth $47,297 over the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered bank, which offers a range of retail and commercial banking services. The Bank’s products and services are related to the business of lending money and accepting deposits. Its customers have access to electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives around the country through the Pulse Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) network.

