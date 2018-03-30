Sierra Metals (SMTS) Given a $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) received a $4.00 price objective from research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SMTS. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Sierra Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of SMTS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.57. 29,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,383. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $374.16, a P/E ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,337,000.

