Signatum (SIGT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.00

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. Signatum has a market capitalization of $243,730.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signatum coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Signatum has traded down 46.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00204640 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00119958 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00127363 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00019848 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012288 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029174 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Signatum Profile

Signatum (CRYPTO:SIGT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_. Signatum’s official website is signatum.org.

Buying and Selling Signatum

Signatum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Signatum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signatum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signatum using one of the exchanges listed above.

