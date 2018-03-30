Signature Bank (SBNY) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Signature Bank worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $115,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $141.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7,760.84, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $116.68 and a 52-week high of $161.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $328.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank operates over 30 private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area. Its segments include Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance. It offers a range of business and personal banking products and services. Its specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial LLC (Signature Financial), provides equipment finance and leasing services.

