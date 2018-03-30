Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.43, for a total transaction of C$17,150.00.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 12th, David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total transaction of C$49,050.00.

On Friday, March 16th, David Tokpay Kong sold 65,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total transaction of C$221,000.00.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$3.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.91. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$2.72 and a 1 year high of C$5.49.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$56.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 16.73%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc (Silvercorp) is a silver-producing Canadian mining company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of silver-related mineral properties in China. The Company’s segments include Mining, including projects, such as Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong and Other, and Administrative, which includes Beijing and Vancouver.

