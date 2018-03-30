SilverSun Technologies (SSNT) Given Buy Rating at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Westpark Capital currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

“We believe SSNT will continue to add more SMB and Enterprise software clients through its Master value-added reseller (VAR) program. Management hopes to add an additional ~3,000 customers, and grow its recurring revenue base from current levels of ~41% by offering more SaaS solutions and advanced managed services to its SMB clients. We maintain our Outperform rating and $7 PT. Growing SMB customers a big positive. The company’s topline in Q4 2017 was $8.8 million, a 6% Y/Y increase, and GAAP EPS loss of ($0.24). The company’s GAAP EPS loss was driven by one-time deferred tax impairment charges due to the 2017 Fed Tax Code changes as well as one-time increases in certain operating costs. The company’s EBITDA stood at $1.56 million for F’17, below our estimate of $1.99 million driven by increase in OpenX.”,” Westpark Capital’s analyst commented.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered SilverSun Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.24. SilverSun Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

In other SilverSun Technologies news, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $634,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Weber Alan W bought a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Weber Alan W owned approximately 1.56% of SilverSun Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “SilverSun Technologies (SSNT) Given Buy Rating at Westpark Capital” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/silversun-technologies-ssnt-given-buy-rating-at-westpark-capital.html.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services.

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.