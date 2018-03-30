Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 112.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,876 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.08% of Simmons First National worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Simmons First National by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Simmons First National by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 146,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 348,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,629.17, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.15. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.80 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 8.28%. equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $31.50 price objective on shares of Simmons First National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

In other Simmons First National news, insider Vernon Wilson Jr. Bryant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $587,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,510,280.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven C. Wade sold 8,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $252,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,085,217 over the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Simmons Bank, provides financial services to individuals and businesses throughout the market areas they serve. As of December 31, 2016, Simmons Bank conducted banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas.

