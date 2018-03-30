Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Grows Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 69.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 822.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.45.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $154.35 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $147.28 and a 12 month high of $176.17. The company has a market cap of $49,943.59, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.80%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Grows Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/simon-property-group-inc-spg-shares-bought-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-updated.html.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company’s partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.