Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Short Interest Up 1.3% in March

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,041,610 shares, a growth of 1.3% from the February 28th total of 218,182,235 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,440,767 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 175,777 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $1,073,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 551,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joan Lordi Amble sold 73,961 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $480,746.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,631. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,113,308 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,521 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,952,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 32,791 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,479,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 227,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the period. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27,849.56, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.42.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 79.79%. analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.35 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.21.

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

