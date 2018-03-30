SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SiteOne Landscape Supply earned a media sentiment score of -0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 44.3313629517968 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

NYSE:SITE opened at $77.04 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $80.56. The stock has a market cap of $2,941.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $415.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Ross Anker sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $433,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $748,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,649.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,300. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/siteone-landscape-supply-site-earns-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-13-updated.html.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company is a supplier of irrigation, landscape lighting, hardscapes, lawn care supplies, nursery stock, and landscape accessories to green industry professionals. As of October 2, 2016, the Company had over 450 stores.

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.