HSBC set a €43.00 ($53.09) price target on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AM3D has been the subject of a number of other reports. Commerzbank set a €38.00 ($46.91) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. equinet set a €24.00 ($29.63) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.14 ($47.09).

Get SLM Solutions Group alerts:

ETR:AM3D traded up €0.60 ($0.74) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €32.15 ($39.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,489. The firm has a market cap of $605.96 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.42. SLM Solutions Group has a 1 year low of €29.31 ($36.19) and a 1 year high of €49.75 ($61.42).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/slm-solutions-group-am3d-given-a-43-00-price-target-at-hsbc-updated.html.

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.