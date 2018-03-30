Slothcoin (SLOTH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,369.00

Slothcoin (CURRENCY:SLOTH) traded up 128.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Slothcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,369.00 worth of Slothcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Slothcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Slothcoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002739 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00740819 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014756 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00147932 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00032656 BTC.

Slothcoin Profile

The official website for Slothcoin is www.slothcoin.org.

Slothcoin Coin Trading

Slothcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to buy Slothcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Slothcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Slothcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

