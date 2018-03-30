Slow Capital Inc. Invests $163,000 in Yelp Inc (YELP) Stock

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,883 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 28,585.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,240 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YELP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price target on Yelp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

Yelp stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.75. 788,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,013. Yelp Inc has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3,445.81, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.12 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 18.05%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $561,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $252,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,265 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.

