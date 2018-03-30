SmartCash (SMART) 24 Hour Volume Tops $112,297.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $67.82 million and $112,297.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0807 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,036.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.62 or 0.05847550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $718.19 or 0.10252700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.72 or 0.01737580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.04 or 0.02513130 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00210638 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00654186 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00076242 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.68 or 0.02779170 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 1,441,717,595 coins and its circulating supply is 840,673,316 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

