Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $79.28. 10,036,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,275,135. The company has a market cap of $198,755.94, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $184,922.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $255,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,976. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.88 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

