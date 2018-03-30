SnakeEyes (SNAKE) Trading 92.1% Lower Over Last Week

SnakeEyes (CURRENCY:SNAKE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. SnakeEyes has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of SnakeEyes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnakeEyes has traded down 92.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SnakeEyes token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnakeEyes alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002744 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00738759 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00151455 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033179 BTC.

About SnakeEyes

SnakeEyes’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling SnakeEyes

SnakeEyes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Burst Asset Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy SnakeEyes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnakeEyes must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnakeEyes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnakeEyes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnakeEyes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.