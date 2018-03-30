Social Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,622.00 (SCL)

Social (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Social has a market cap of $7.96 million and $5,622.00 worth of Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Social has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Social token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00004426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, EtherDelta and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002727 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00735862 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016261 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014699 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00148438 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00032005 BTC.

About Social

Social’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. Social’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Social’s official message board is medium.com/@nexus.social. The Reddit community for Social is /r/nexus_social. Social’s official Twitter account is @nexus_socials. The official website for Social is ico.nexus.social.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Nexus is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Nexus hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Nexus. The network will contain its very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Social. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowd funding campaigns, and much more. “

Buying and Selling Social

Social can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

