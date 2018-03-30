SocialCoin Hits Market Cap of $11,559.00 (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. SocialCoin has a total market capitalization of $11,559.00 and $26.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SocialCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SocialCoin has traded down 29.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SocialCoin Coin Profile

SocialCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 1,384,879 coins. The official website for SocialCoin is www.social-coin.co.uk. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk.

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

