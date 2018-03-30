Sociall (CRYPTO:SCL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,088.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Sociall token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Mercatox and YoBit. Sociall has a market cap of $2.60 million and $2,088.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002661 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00735439 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014618 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00145278 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031389 BTC.

About Sociall

Sociall launched on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io.

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and Mercatox. It is not possible to buy Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

