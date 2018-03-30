Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Given a GBX 2,750 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,750 ($37.99) price objective from equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($40.76) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($41.45) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. UBS set a GBX 2,675 ($36.96) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group boosted their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,650 ($36.61) to GBX 2,720 ($37.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,615.26 ($36.13).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 2,277 ($31.46) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 2,037 ($28.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,617 ($36.16). The company has a market cap of $209,710.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,792.91.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

