Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) PT Set at €51.00 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a €51.00 ($62.96) target price on Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($62.96) price target on Societe Generale and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($61.73) price objective on Societe Generale and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. UBS set a €52.00 ($64.20) price objective on Societe Generale and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs set a €49.00 ($60.49) price target on Societe Generale and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €51.00 ($62.96) price objective on Societe Generale and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Societe Generale presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €48.25 ($59.57).

EPA:GLE traded up €0.42 ($0.52) on Friday, hitting €45.19 ($55.79). 7,380,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $36,510.00 and a P/E ratio of 15.48. Societe Generale has a 52 week low of €41.88 ($51.70) and a 52 week high of €52.26 ($64.52).

Societe Generale Company Profile

Societe Generale SA is a France- based financial services company. It is engaged in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, financial services, insurance, private banking and asset management. Its core businesses are managed through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

