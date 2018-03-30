Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) CEO Sells $3,244,686.81 in Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) CEO Guy Sella sold 59,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $3,244,686.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,982,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Guy Sella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, March 27th, Guy Sella sold 150,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $8,379,000.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Guy Sella sold 216,666 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $9,132,471.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $52.60 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $2,238.45, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of -0.56.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $189.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.78 million. equities analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 241,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,512,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) CEO Sells $3,244,686.81 in Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/solaredge-technologies-inc-sedg-ceo-sells-3244686-81-in-stock.html.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc offers an inverter solution for a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. The Company’s products include SolarEdge Power Optimizer, SolarEdge Inverter, StorEdge Solutions and SolarEdge Monitoring Software. Its product roadmap consists of categories, including power optimizers, inverters, monitoring services, energy storage and smart energy management.

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.