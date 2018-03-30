Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) VP Meir Adest Sells 28,000 Shares

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $1,580,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,750 shares in the company, valued at $776,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SEDG stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $52.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,452. The company has a market cap of $2,308.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of -0.56. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $58.20.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $189.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.78 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 29.21%. research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. Deutsche Bank set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Roth Capital set a $65.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.47.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc offers an inverter solution for a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. The Company’s products include SolarEdge Power Optimizer, SolarEdge Inverter, StorEdge Solutions and SolarEdge Monitoring Software. Its product roadmap consists of categories, including power optimizers, inverters, monitoring services, energy storage and smart energy management.

