Moneygram International (MGI) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -0.03

News coverage about Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) has trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Moneygram International earned a coverage optimism score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2052258521149 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 417,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,792. The company has a market cap of $478.07, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.12, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Moneygram International has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $17.92.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.69 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Moneygram International’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. analysts anticipate that Moneygram International will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Moneygram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Moneygram International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Moneygram International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

MoneyGram International, Inc (MoneyGram) is a global provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company offers its services under the MoneyGram brand. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer Segment provides money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

