Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Westmoreland Coal (WLB) Stock Price

News stories about Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ:WLB) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Westmoreland Coal earned a media sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the coal producer an impact score of 46.1232852060907 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 679,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Westmoreland Coal has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Westmoreland Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Westmoreland Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Westmoreland Coal Company Profile

Westmoreland Coal Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company. The company operates through Coal – U.S., Coal – Canada, Coal – WMLP, and Power segments. It produces and sells sub-bituminous coal and lignite to power plants. The company owns and operates coal mines in Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, and Texas, the United States; and Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

