Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Share Price

Media coverage about California Resources (NYSE:CRC) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. California Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.6250594333317 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get California Resources alerts:

CRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Societe Generale raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.91 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.42.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.37. California Resources has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $25.06.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that California Resources will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 35,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $503,815.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,601.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-california-resources-crc-stock-price-updated.html.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with operating properties within the State of California. The Company produced approximately 140 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.