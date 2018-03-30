Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Otelco (OTEL) Share Price

Press coverage about Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Otelco earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.0127660279147 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Otelco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEL traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.37. The company has a market cap of $50.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.48. Otelco has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Otelco had a net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 94.93%. The company had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Ira Sochet bought 25,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $363,727.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 676,196 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,125.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,956 shares of company stock worth $410,008. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. Otelco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunication services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice access lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; directory advertising services; and other telephone related services comprising leasing, selling, installing, and maintaining customer premise telecommunications equipment, as well as the publication of local telephone directories and wireline voice telephone services.

