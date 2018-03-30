Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect U.S. Global Investors (GROW) Share Price

Media stories about U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. U.S. Global Investors earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 47.7398929626858 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered U.S. Global Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,549. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.31, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.49.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

